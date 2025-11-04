Rochelle hospital to celebrate National Rural Health Day on Nov. 20, seeking feedback

Rochelle Community Hospital is proud to join communities across the country in celebrating National Rural Health Day on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Since 2011, this annual observance – founded and coordinated by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health – has been held on the third Thursday of November to spotlight the unique healthcare challenges and remarkable strength of the nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our state, and their health is vital to our collective future,” Kirby Heward, RCH marketing specialist, said. “We’re proud to celebrate National Rural Health Day and honor the unwavering commitment of rural healthcare providers, organizations, and community leaders who work every day to improve the lives of others.”

This year, RCH is marking the occasion by asking its employees and community members to share how they would describe “Rural Healthcare” to someone who otherwise has no knowledge or experience. Community members, partners and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and help highlight rural health’s impact in Rochelle and its surrounding communities.

RCH encourages anyone that can share their perspective on the power of rural healthcare, by emailing their answers to kheward@rcha.net. Responses must contain at least one full sentence, but may be as long as needed, may include personal anecdotes, and even pictures. In doing so, participants will also be entered for the chance to win one free meal at RCH’s Café 900.