Rochelle-area fire departments respond to farm equipment fire with fatality in rural Steward

Rochelle firefighters were called at 3:29 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, to Reynolds Road, about a mile west of Steward Road, for a field fire with a combine, tractor and grain cart involved. (Jeff Helfrich)

A farm equipment and field fire on Monday afternoon in rural Steward resulted in a fatality, Rochelle Fire Department Captain Zach Prewett said.

RFD was called at 3:29 p.m. to Reynolds Road, about a mile west of Steward Road, for a field fire with a combine, tractor and grain cart involved. The report said there was a fatality and the state fire marshal and Lee County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to investigate it, Prewett said. The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.

Prewett said a combine sustained fire damage and a tractor and grain cart were completely engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival. Both vehicles were a total loss and eight acres of farmland burned, some with standing crops and some without. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Prewett said it is suspected to be equipment failure.

Responding agencies included RFD, the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District stations of Hillcrest, Flagg Center, Steward and Creston, Lee Fire, Paw Paw Fire, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Just before responding to the Reynolds Road call, Rochelle Fire was on scene of a separate field fire at 3567 E. Gurler Road, where about 10 acres of crops burned. There were no injuries in that incident and area farmers plowed around the fire to limit it.