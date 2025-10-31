2025 Ogle County 4-H Achievement Celebration winners named

Outstanding 4-H Leader Team Award was presented to Stephanie King (left) and Julie Beckman (right) of the Mighty Clovers 4-H Club. (Photo provided by Ogle Extension)

Ogle County’s top 4-H members and clubs were honored for outstanding achievement at a special program held Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in the Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Top county honors went to 4-H teens Shelby Harbaugh, Chana, and David Wehler, Leaf River. Harbaugh, Hub Hickory Nuts 4-H Club, and Wehler, Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club, were the recipients of the Co-op Watch Awards sponsored by Ogle County Farm Bureau and its affiliates. Watches are awarded each year to the two 4-Hers with the most impressive records of long-term leadership and service at the club level and beyond.

Colton Gehrke, Byron, was the recipient of a $50 cash award sponsored by the Ogle County 4-H Foundation. The Foundation Award is presented annually to a single 4-H member who has demonstrated leadership skills and a willingness to assist with 4-H activities, serving as a positive example to younger members.

Other special award winners included:

Outstanding Club President: Allissa Martin, Carefree. Outstanding Club Vice President: Katelyn Rockwood, Pine Creek Valley. Outstanding Club Secretary: Skyler Holmes, Pine Creek Valley. Outstanding Club Treasurer: Isabelle Blumhoff, Pine Creek Valley. Outstanding Club Historian: Kaden Lingbeck, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Outstanding Club Reporter: Lydia Sherburne, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Ogle County Club Recreation Chairperson: Kodi Hubbard, Carefree. Outstanding Club Junior Leader: Lydia Sherburne, Leaf River Soaring Eagles. Electricity Achievement Award: Julia Herring, Hub Hickory Nuts. Illinois Holstein-Friesian Association Award: Anna Marquardt, Carefree.

Several awards were distributed to community clubs throughout the county in recognition of outstanding community service, educational programming, and promotional efforts. Additionally, one club’s leadership team was recognized for their outstanding efforts to work together effectively and meet the needs of their club, as well as coordinate their work. Congratulations go to all the following club winners:

Window Display Promotion Award: First place – Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club (Leaf River); Second place – Pine Creek Valley 4-H Club (Polo); Third place – Mighty Clovers 4-H Club (Monroe Center).

Ogle County 4-H Club-of-the-Year: First place – Carefree 4-H Club (Oregon). Second place – Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club (Leaf River). Third place – Mighty Clovers 4-H Club (Stillman Valley).

Top Leader Team Award: Mighty Clovers 4-H Club (Stillman Valley): Stephanie King & Julie Beckman.

Alumni Award: Teddy Snapp.

Hall of Fame: Karen Marsh.