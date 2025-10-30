Oregon police force back to full strength after hiring detective

Oregon Mayor Ken Williams (left) poses with the city's newest detective, Kevin Most, following a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 28, at Oregon City Hall. (Earleen Hinton)

The Oregon Police Department is back at full strength thanks to the swearing-in of a veteran detective Tuesday night.

Kevin Most, who most recently was an officer with the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in as a new detective for the city at a short ceremony at the start of the City Council meeting at City Hall.

“Kevin brings a lot of experience and a great amount of investigative skills to our department,” Oregon Police Chief Matthew Kalnins said. “We’re super excited to have him on our team.”

Most’s salary will be $82,000, Kalnins said.

The hiring restores the city’s police force to nine full-time officers and one part-time officer.

“We are finally back at full strength,” Kalnins said.

Most, 38, is a graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and in addition to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office had also served as an officer in Byron, Kalnins said.