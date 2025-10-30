Ogle County to host residential electronics recycling event Nov. 21

The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling event and food drive Friday, Nov. 21.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 909 Pines Road in Oregon.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20.

Accepted items include all residential televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCRs, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVDs, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens are accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or checks are accepted.

Large toner cartridges are no longer accepted at the residential electronic recycling events. They can be taken back to office supply stores, or they can be recycled through the business recycling program for a nominal fee.

The limit is seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials are not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program. Call the number above for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.

Also, in conjunction with this event, the county is again this year hosting a food drive. All donations will be distributed by OCSWMD to local food pantries across Ogle County. Items accepted include non-expired canned goods and jars of food, boxed food items, as well as household essentials such as sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, paper towels and toilet paper.

For more information about this recycling event, call the OCSWMD at the number above or visit www.oglecountyil.gov or the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department’s Facebook page.