Annual book fair returns to Oregon’s Coliseum Museum on Nov. 8

The annual book fair is returning to the Coliseum Museum in downtown Oregon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8.

The third annual book fair features authors from across the northern Illinois area offering books on mystery, romance, children, history, young adult and more.

Authors who have registered so far include Steve Busche, Clarence Butcher, David Dean, Edward Finch, David Lapage, Bob Kapheim, Donna Kathryn Kelly, Sharon Meisenheimer, Kasia Nowak, Carol Paur, Vicki Petta, Jannifer Powelson, Rebecca Rhea, Jeanne Roppolo, Nadine Roth, R.C. Schulz, Kim Sigafus and Neal Trainor.

The Coliseum Museum mission is to present art, antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found at www.cmaaa.org and www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum.