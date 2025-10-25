Rep. Fritts to host winter clothing drive Nov. 1-16

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, and Regional Office of Education 47 are co-hosting an upcoming winter clothes drive for local students and families in need. The drive will run from Nov. 1-16. Accepted items include new gloves, hats, jackets, coats, scarves, snow pants, snow boots and socks.

“Let’s come together as a community to ensure everyone has warm clothing for the winter season,” Fritts said. “Every donation will make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors who need some extra help this year. Thank you to the Regional Office of Education, along with our 18 drop-off locations, for partnering with us to make this drive a reality.”

Donations can be made at a drop box at any of the following locations: Dinges Fire Company, Emerson’s Pub, Extreme Image Salon, Graves-Hume Public Library, Lee County Farm Bureau, Mendota City Hall, Mendota Police Department, Odell Public Library, Oliver’s Corner Market, Paw Paw Community Building, Polo City Hall, Rochelle City Hall, Rochelle Municipal Utilities, Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, Sauk Valley Community College, Rep. Fritts’ District Office, Sterling Public Library, Sterling Rock Falls Family YMCA, and The Flight Deck.