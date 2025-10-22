Rochelle High School enrollment report presented, down 2 students from last year

The Rochelle Township High School District Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025 at RTHS. Shown are Board Member Trisha Vaughn (left) and Superintendent Jason Harper. (Jeff Helfrich)

At its monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, the Rochelle Township High School District Board of Education heard a yearly enrollment report from District Superintendent Jason Harper.

Harper said as of Oct. 1, 2025, RTHS had an enrollment of 861 students. The school has seen a decrease of two students from the 863 students it had at this time last year. In 2024, the school previously projected having 871 students for 2025.

The new freshman class at RTHS has 214 students in it. RTHS currently has 192 students that have enough credits to be classified as seniors, and that number could rise if students that are currently behind earn more credits, Harper said.

Harper said RTHS’s projected enrollment for 2026 is 868, and its projected 2027 enrollment is 855.

Levy

The board heard a preliminary tax levy report from RTHS District Business Office employees Kevin Dale and Matt Zilm.

Zilm said RTHS is proposing a $536,813 levy increase this year due to increased costs associated with updating school facilities.

The proposed levy increase does not exceed 5%, so a truth in taxation hearing is not required. The RTHS Board will vote on the tax levy approval at its November meeting.

Property within the school district has seen a projected overall increase in equalized assessed value of 3%, but final numbers from the county assessors have not been received.

Dale said RTHS is not asking for the maximum levy amount in any of its funds.

Principal’s report

The board heard a monthly report from RTHS Principal Chris Lewis. Lewis said the school recently held a parent communication week and made contact with parents of 350 students with grade difficulties. Parents of students with a D or an F in class receive calls each Thursday evening during the school year.

“This week was more intentional conversation on what’s going on,” Lewis said. “Parents can see all students’ grades, but this was a week where we focused on teachers giving more specific feedback on what students need to do.”

RTHS staff held a teacher institute day on Oct. 10. Lewis said topics included use of artificial intelligence and pre-ACT results after students took that test earlier this fall.

Upcoming RTHS events include Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Nov. 1, with students volunteering in the community. RTHS will also hold its annual Veterans Day breakfast and all-school assembly on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Kishwaukee Education Consortium

The board unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Kishwaukee Education Consortium regarding its alternative learning opportunities program. KEC is working with the state to update the ways it codes students for state funding. The agreement allows for more options in coding. The intergovernmental agreement does not involve KEC’s career and technical education programming, which RTHS students can participate in for part of their day.

Personnel

The board unanimously approved hiring Anthony Powell as a paraprofessional.