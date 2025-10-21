Creston Library hosts 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County

Creston-Dement Library recently hosted 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County for their quarterly October meeting. (Photo provided by 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County)

Creston-Dement Library recently hosted 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County for their quarterly October meeting.

This quarter the charitable group gave $114,000 to United Way of Ogle County for their work with children under 5 to encourage and support early reading skills by sending an age-appropriate book every month.

This is especially important for rural neighbors who may not have easy access to a library. The program is called Imagination Station, and was founded by Dolly Parton.

The other program the money will support is Summer Eats, a program to feed children when school is not in session. This program has already given 2,295 meals since its inception. For more information for this and other helpful programs in Ogle County go to uwogle.org.

Every quarter, members of 100+ Women Who Care of Ogle County meet to choose between three deserving charities. Each member gives $100 and the accumulated funds are presented to the charity of choice. A small gift becomes part of a larger gift which supports the community.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member or about the donation process contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/oglegives.