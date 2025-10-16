Air, Land & Sea Art Exhibit awards presented at Coliseum Museum in Oregon

Best of Show winner “Sante Fe Sunflower” with Jon Wildman and Timothy Griffith. (Photo provided by Coliseum Museum)

Awards were presented for the Air, Land & Sea Art Exhibit at the awards reception at the Coliseum Museum on Oct. 10.

Judge Jon Wildman recognized the following artists who entered their art in the exhibit that is now on display on the main floor of the Coliseum Museum in Oregon until Nov. 15.

Best of Show went to Timothy Griffith of Cherry Valley for his oil on canvas painting “Sante Fe Sunflower;” first place went to Paula Kuehl of McHenry for the pastel “Sandy Shore;” second place went to Cindy Bear of Belvidere for the watercolor “Ripples, Reflection, and Relaxation;” third place went to Robb Robbins of Oregon for his oil on canvas “Quiet Reflection;” and honorable mentions went to to Linnea Koch of Sterling for her etching “Fantasea;” Paula Kuehl for the pastel, “Waterfall;” Bob Cholke of Rockford for his photograph “Three Trees;” and Kathe Wilson of Oregon for her watercolor “Rock River Bridge.”

Visitors also are allowed to vote for their favorite art piece, with the People’s Choice winner announced at the close of the exhibit.

The Air, Land & Sea Art Exhibit features a record-setting 44 artists from across the northern Illinois area, on display from Oct. 1-Nov. 16.

The Coliseum Museum’s mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/