Polo’s Wolber receives PEO grant to pursue master’s degree

Meredith Wolber, a student at American College of Education, was awarded a PEO Program for Continuing Education Grant from the PEO Sisterhood. She was sponsored by PEO Chapter DW of Polo.

The PEO Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or families.

Wolber is pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership. She received her certification as a licensed teacher three years ago.

Chapter DW has been a part of the Polo community since it was organized in 1932.

PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been motivating, educating and celebrating women for more than 155 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 129,000 women pursue educational goals by providing approximately $462 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans.