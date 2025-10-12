Tractor Classic held at Autumn on Parade in Oregon

Streets along the Harvest Time Parade route were filled with spectators on this portion of South Fourth Street (state Route 2) during the Autumn on Parade festival on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Antique farm tractors were featured at the 32nd annual Antique Tractor Classic and Gas Engine Exhibit held at Oregon Park East as a part of the 2025 Autumn on Parade activities.

Many tractor exhibitors enjoyed taking part in the annual tractor drive-thru in downtown Oregon. Each exhibitor was awarded a dash plaque with the AOP symbol.

Winners: Awards were made based on the ballots cast by the exhibitors:

First place, Nicole Stringer of Oregon, with a 1958 Minneapolis Moline GB.

Second place, Mark Hawkins of Oregon with his 1954 John Deere 60.

Third place. Benesh Farms of Oregon, exhibiting a 1952 John Deere 60.

The AOP Antique Tractor Classic Committee wishes to thank the following donors: Steve Benesh and Sons, Birkey’s Farm Store of Polo, Blount International (Woods Equipment Company) of Oregon, Tractor Supply of Dixon, John Deere of Kings, and Ogle County Farm Bureau for sponsorship of awards and raffle items at the Tractor Classic.