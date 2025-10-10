Zumdahl named Byron Women’s Club Woman of the Year

Susan Zumdahl (left) was named Woman of the Year 2025 in the Byron Women's Club. The award was presented by Club President Bonnie Hodina. (Photo provided by Byron Women's Club)

Byron Woman’s Club has named Susan Zumdahl as its 2025 Byron GFWC Woman of the Year. She joined the club in 2016 and has demonstrated the volunteer spirit that fuels the group, according to a news release.

Zumdahl has been an avid International Aglow area team member, supporting Aglow Ministries for over 20 years. She also serves as president of her church counsel in Pecatonica, helping with their many salad luncheons.

Club members have said… “Susan spreads joy wherever she goes!” “She is often the first smiling face to greet you when you attend BWC meetings.”

Upcoming fundraiser

The Byron Women’s Club invites you to join in the fun on Saturday, Oct. 25, for Fiesta Nachos & Bingo. This casual fundraiser is a fun way to support the club’s mission of community service. Enjoy refreshments, prizes, a 50/50 drawing, raffle baskets, and Bingo.

This event is hosted at Cornerstone Family Church, 205 N. Peru St., Byron, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. Tickets are $25 per person. Email bonnie.hodina@gmail.com to preorder. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Byron Museum during regular hours Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the door.

Proceeds benefit Serenity Hospice & Home, Rock House Kids, Rock River Center, Shining Star, Village of Progress, Veterans Honor Flight, HOPE, Operation Santa, Pegasus Special Riders, Rockford Rescue Mission, and Habitat for Humanity, and awards an annual $1,000 Women’s Empowerment Scholarship to a Byron High School senior.

The Byron Women’s Club was organized in 1909. Members meet monthly September through May on the third Tuesday for lunch and a speaker presentation. If you are interested in attending or would like more information about the Byron Women’s Club, email kvavra90@gmail.com with any questions.