Breaking: St. Charles to get Liberty Elm from DAR instead of Kane County to mark America’s 250th

Early renderings from Wight & Company for the now-defunct Declaration Square show the proposal for a portion of the the parking lot at the Kane County Courthouse. The Elias Kent Kane Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had planned to donate a Liberty Elm to mark the nation's 250th anniversary. They withdrew the offer and they gave the tree to St. Charles instead. (Image provided by Kane County)

St. Charles will get the Liberty Elm in honor of the nation’s 250th and five Revolutionary War veterans buried in Kane County – after months of the County Board’s refusing to support a proposal championed by Board Chair Corinne Pierog.

The Elias Kent Kane Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution withdrew its offer to Kane County for the Liberty Elm last month, according to a letter from the DAR Regent Christine Harmon, released after a Freedom of Information Act request.

“This decision reflects our desire to ensure that the installation is placed in a setting that fully supports the historical purpose of the project, provides appropriate visibility and educational value, and honors the Revolutionary War Patriots whose memory it seeks to preserve,” the May 22 letter stated. “We also believe it is important that the final location enjoy broad support from all stakeholders, ensuring that this commemorative installation is welcomed and embraced by the wider community.”

The Liberty Tree will be planted in a public ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at the St. Charles Police Department, 1515 W. Main St., St. Charles, according to a social media post.

Existing conditions at the rear of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva, where a now-defunct proposal for a park was going to be built. It was to be called Declaration Square in honor of the nation's 250th and recognizing five Revolutionary War vets buried in Kane County. Board members rejected the proposal as too expensive. (Image provided by Kane County)

“St. Charles is honored to be one of 250 sites nationwide selected for the Liberty Tree Program,” St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull said in a statement. “This tree will serve as a simple, lasting reminder of our shared history and the civic spirit that brings our community together.”

Pierog sought support for Declaration Square, a $500,000 project to dig up part of the Kane County Courthouse parking lot at 100 S. Third St. in Geneva to create a park and garden along with the tree.

Half the project was to be supported with cash donations and in-kind contributions, but the County Board majority rejected it repeatedly, citing cost concerns.

“We’ve voted on this. I think it will be three times,” board member Michelle Gumz, D-Aurora, said at the May 12 meeting. “We’ve not approved it yet. This will be three times it’s not approved. I still don’t approve of it. I applaud the effort, but I don’t agree with the location in any way, shape or form. I’ve said it all before and I will not support it.”

Board member Jonathan Gripe, R-St. Charles, challenged Pierog’s cost projections at the May meeting.

“I’ve been in meetings where there were seven Kane County departments represented,” Gripe said. “That ain’t free. Money has been spent; money is going to be spent. What exactly is the county going to have to pay for? How much is that going to be? I’m not saying it wouldn’t be worth it, but I think the board deserves the opportunity to see a budget.”

Board member Leslie Juby, D-Geneva, also did not support the project, citing cost and location.

Wight & Company's concept drawing for what would have been installed as Declaration Square in a portion of the the parking lot at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. The County Board rejected the project as too expensive. (Image Provided by Kane County)

“I wish I was going out on a limb when I say that the Chair can turn a heartfelt gift for America’s birthday into a costly fiasco — but this wouldn’t be the first time she’s turned an opportunity for the county into a debacle by making decisions without board input," Juby said in a text statement.

“That poor elm tree has now spent more time in committee than in the actual ground. Congratulations St. Charles on your gift,” Juby’s text stated. “I look forward to watching it grow.”

After the last rejection May 12 by a 12-7 vote, Pierog said she was considering a public referendum on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. She said a referendum was necessary to seek funding from the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, a nonprofit that supports memorials to military personnel.

“It would have added such a beautiful amenity to that courthouse,” Pierog said of the now failed Declaration Square. “There will be no pursuit of a referendum at this point, unless I have people in support of it who are willing to go out and do it.”

While the rejection letter from the local DAR does not mention politics, Pierog said that is the reason given to her in private conversations.

Harmon, the DAR regent, could not be reached by phone or email.

The five Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Kane County are: