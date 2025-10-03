Sen. Arellano announces $1.5 million in state funding for Ashton streets project

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, has announced state funding for local infrastructure projects across counties in the 37th Legislative District.

The Village of Ashton was awarded $1.5 million that will cover its 2026 street project.

“Projects like these are crucial to our communities,” Arellano said. “By investing in local infrastructure, whether it’s sidewalks, bikeways, or streets, we’re improving both safety and usability. These improvements will not only make daily life easier but also help fuel local development and long-term growth.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation is awarding grants to support the maintenance and improvement of well over a dozen major infrastructure projects throughout the district. These include road resurfacing and maintenance, corridor and thoroughfare upgrades, pedestrian and bicycle path improvements, and more.

One of the largest projects receiving funding is Project ROCK in Dixon. IDOT is contributing more than $4.6 million toward the effort, which will expand recreation and mobility options for residents and visitors with a new pedestrian bridge over the Rock River and more than two and a half miles of recreational paths.

Sterling is receiving multiple investments, including a major award toward improvements on West LeFevre Road, which will receive nearly $5 million in state support. West LeFevre Road is a vital thoroughfare that carries two lanes of traffic and connects several key community destinations, including local high schools, medical facilities, parks, and sports complexes.

“These local cities and governments deserve praise for putting together strong projects, which were absolutely critical,” Arellano said.

He thanks IDOT for its support in making these projects possible.

“These investments mark a strong state/local partnership committed to safer travel and greater accessibility across the 37th District,” he said.