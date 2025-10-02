Rochelle Police: Male hospitalized after being struck by train Wednesday night

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 at approximately 9:10 p.m., RPD and the Rochelle Fire Department were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Lincoln Highway for a call of a subject who may have been struck by a train. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject laying next to the train tracks with a head injury. (Jeff Helfrich)

An adult male is in stable condition after being struck by a train in downtown Rochelle on Wednesday night, a Rochelle Police Department news release said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, at approximately 9:10 p.m., the Rochelle Police Department and the Rochelle Fire Department were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Lincoln Highway for a call of a subject who may have been struck by a train. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male subject lying next to the train tracks with a head injury.

“The subject was unconscious but breathing,” the Thursday RPD news release said “Rochelle EMS transported the subject to Rochelle Community Hospital, and the subject was later flown to Rockford. The latest report says the subject is in stable condition.”

The news release said preliminary findings show the train was either stopped or slow-moving when the subject attempted to climb over it and fell off, causing the injuries. The train crossing was closed for multiple hours while the investigation took place.

RPD, along with the Union Pacific police, is still investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident can call RPD at 815-562-2131.