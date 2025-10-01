Forreston Junior Senior High School receives grant to fund ag programs, equipment

Compeer Financial recently announced awards to 65 schools in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin for a total of $239,815 to support agricultural education programs and equipment through its Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program.

Forreston Junior/Senior High School/Forrestville Valley CUSD 221 received a grant for polycarbonate panels and connection supplies for its greenhouse.

The grants represent Compeer’s commitment to rural communities by providing middle and high school students with hands-on learning experiences and new technologies that showcase the limitless opportunities within the agricultural industry, according to a news release.

Part of Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program is intended to give students a glimpse into the many ways agriculture touches our lives and spark interest in pursuing a career in the ag industry. With a mere 1.2% of U.S. employment tied to direct on-farm jobs, it is vital to humanity’s survival to inspire the next generation of farmers, ranchers, innovators and leaders, according to the release.

“We know when young people experience agriculture through hands-on activities, it sparks a passion for the industry,” said Karen Schieler, manager of corporate giving at Compeer Financial. “Compeer is committed to helping ag education programs have access to classroom equipment and technology so students can have real-world experiences. These grants provide support to high school programs that are essential to creating the next generation of agriculture advocates.”

Each recipient school will receive up to $4,000 to fund programs and technologies for a variety of classes linked to agriculture, including animal and plant sciences, food science/chemistry, veterinary, horticulture, mechanics, forestry/wildlife, aquatics and more. Of this year’s recipients, 31 schools, or 34%, are receiving the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant for the first time.

Middle and high school agriculture departments within Compeer’s 144-county territory are eligible to apply for the grant program, provided they did not receive a grant during the prior two years. The 2026 application will open in April 2026.