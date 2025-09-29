Stillman Valley students selling shirts to raise money for breast cancer awareness

In the United States, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The Stillman Valley High School National Honor Society would like to support those who have been affected by the disease. (Photo provided by Michelle Rogers)

The Stillman Valley High School National Honor Society would like to support those who have been affected by the disease. They are currently selling tackle cancer T-shirts to support breast cancer awareness and to support the Swedish American Health Foundation Carbone Cancer Center in Rockford.

To date, the NHS has donated $1,500 to the Carbone Cancer Center. The T-shirts are $15 each and available for purchase by filling out the order form by the front office at Stillman Valley High School or by contacting Michelle Rogers at mrogers@mail.meridian223.org.

Payments should be sent to Michelle Rogers at Stillman Valley High School. Orders are due by Oct. 8 and shirts will be available for pick up at Stillman Valley High School on Oct. 16. Shirts should be worn at the home football game Oct. 17.

In addition to the T-shirts, the NHS will be selling breast cancer ribbons on which people can write the names of loved ones who have or are battling breast cancer. During halftime of the varsity football game a moment will be taken to recognize and remember those who fight by holding up the ribbons. Proceeds from the ribbons will be donated to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Rockford.