Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation donates new books for every first grader

Oregon first-grade teachers receive checks from the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation to buy books for first-grade students this year. Pictured are teacher Dawn Merrill (from left), Foundation member Sandra Stengel, teachers Gretchen Nelson, Erica Cann and Kenzie Dusing, Foundation members Mary Jane Warkins and Paula Diehl, and teacher Olivia Phalen. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

Oregon School District‘s first-grade teachers have received checks that will enable every first-grade student in the Oregon public school district to receive a new book every month this school year.

The teachers – Dawn Merrill, Gretchen Nelson, Erica Cann, Kenzie Dusing, and Olivia Phalen – received checks from the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation on Sept. 15.

The teachers were enthusiastic and grateful for the funds, saying how the kids love and look forward to getting their books. Phalen added that one of her students was so excited that he brought in a book that his brother had gotten through the program.

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation has funded the 9x9x9 Program since the 2018-2019 school year. Originally, for $9 per child, one book per month was purchased for nine months, i.e., nine books during the school year. The cost of books has increased since the 9x9x9 Program began, but the foundation remains committed to providing free books to all first graders.

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports the Mt. Morris Community Library through funding, by matching every memorial gift given to the library, and by supporting the library’s services and programs.

The foundation also gives away books to kids who visit Santa during the Mt Morris Christmas on the Square event. Donations are welcome, and anyone can become an annual member of the Foundation for $25 per year or purchase a lifetime membership for $100. Those funds are invested and used to support the library.

More information is available at the Mt. Morris Community Library, the MMCLF page at www.mtmorris-il.org, or by messaging the library on social media.