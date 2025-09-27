446 students harvest knowledge at Ag Awareness Days in Oregon

At Ag Awareness Day students were able to get up close with farm animals. Joey Rockstead from Kings School is shown with a Jersey dairy cow. (Photo provided by Ogle County Extension)

On Sept. 4 and 5, 446 Ogle and Carroll County fourth and fifth graders gathered for the 23rd annual Ag Awareness Days at the Ogle County Fairgrounds to learn about modern agriculture and its influences on daily living.

Hosted by University of Illinois Extension, Ag Awareness Day took youths on a fast-paced, interactive, guided tour of the science, engineering, and technology that drives today’s farm operations.

The award-winning program offered students to engage in 30-minute workshops led by a variety of agricultural professionals from the area. Students were able to mingle with livestock, explore different ag careers, chat with a traveling veterinarian, discuss basic biotechnology concepts, learn about different crops, navigate way points, and discuss how much soil it takes to grow crops.

It is intended that participants will think twice the next time they fry an egg, pass a cornfield turned subdivision, put on their leather boots, wrap up in a wool blanket, drink a glass of milk, or eat a bowl of cereal. The Midwest has long been heralded as a top agricultural production site. It is logical that tomorrow’s leaders understand how they fit into it.

Many students reported that they most enjoyed hearing firsthand the daily events of a livestock vet, harvesting honey, and using a GPS unit to find hidden coordinates in a scavenger hunt. Students also had fun collecting cool fact cards at each of the workshop stations.

Participating schools included Chadwick-Milledgeville Schools, Kings School Elementary, Eswood Community Consolidated School, Monroe Center Grade School, Oregon Elementary School, and West Carroll Primary School.