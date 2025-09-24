City of Rochelle to provide leaf vacuuming beginning Oct. 20

Rochelle will begin providing leaf vacuuming services for residents on Oct. 20, 2025. The vacuuming service will end Dec. 1 or upon an accumulating snowfall, whichever occurs first. (Photo supplied by City of Rochelle)

The city of Rochelle will begin providing leaf vacuuming services for residents Oct. 20, 2025. The vacuuming service will end Dec. 1 or upon an accumulating snowfall, whichever occurs first.

Other landscape waste (grass, plants, weeds and leaves) may continue to be placed in paper landscape bags or standard garbage containers marked with an “X” (maximum size 32 gallons weighing under 50 pounds), and set at the curb by 5 a.m. for pick up weekly on your regular garbage day.

Leaf collection will begin at 7 a.m. and will end by 3 p.m., Monday through Friday based on need and weather. The leaf vacuum, towed behind a dump truck, forces the leaves from the parkway into the truck bed. During peak season two leaf vacuums will be operated.

The following rules must be followed:

Please rake leaves into a pile or row up to the curb, or edge of the road if you do not have a curb. To ensure all leaves are collected, piles and rows shall not exceed 5 feet in width. Do not place leaves on the street as they will clog storm water inlets and could cause flooding.

Please do not place leaves behind obstacles such as trees, poles, hedges, etc.

Please do not park vehicles within 30 feet of a leaf pile or row.

Please do not mix trash, yard waste such as limbs, weeds, grass or any other material with the leaves. Yard waste or other materials mixed with leaves can cause safety concerns and equipment malfunction. For these reasons, these piles will not be accepted.

Leaf vacuum schedule:

Monday: South of First Avenue

Tuesday/Wednesday: North of First Avenue and east of North Seventh Street

Thursday/Friday: North of First Avenue and west of Seventh Street

Leaf vacuuming may be impacted by inclement weather.

After Dec. 1 or upon an accumulating snowfall, all remaining leaves shall be placed in paper landscape bags or standard garbage containers marked with an “X” (maximum size 32 gallons weighing less than 50 pounds), and set at the curb by 5 a.m. for pick up weekly on your regular garbage day ending Dec. 15.

Several communities in Illinois have found leaf vacuuming to be an efficient way to handle the accumulation of autumn leaves. This disposal option also provides health benefits, particularly for those with breathing disorders.

If you have any concerns, call City Hall at 815-562-6161 or the Street Department at 815-562-2494.