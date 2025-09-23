Forrestville Valley Youth Network hosting online auction through Oct. 2

Forrestville Valley Youth Network is gearing up for their annual auction. The auction will run from Sept. 22-Oct. 2. The auction items can be viewed online at www.32auctions.com/FVVYN2025 beginning Sept. 22, or you can see the actual items at the Forreston Library during normal hours at the above dates.

All bids must be placed online. If viewing the items at the library, the bidder can use the library computers to enter a bid.

The annual auction helps support the mentoring program for students in second through eighth grades. The mentoring groups meet at German Valley, Leaf River, and Forreston Grade School and Junior High. The money raised will be used to continue to support the mentoring program, the annual scholarship for a graduating senior that was a mentee, and cover the cost of insurance.

Items this year include Ice Hog tickets, Timberlake Playhouse tickets, Blackstone Griddle, car detail package, tailgate cooler, and lots of gift baskets and gift certificates.

Forrestville Valley Youth Network is a 501c3 organization.