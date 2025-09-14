Roberts: Protections need to be in place for landowners who lease land for solar farms

IBV Energy Partners, in concert with its subsidiary, Kyte River Solar, is in the process of developing a 150-megawatt solar farm near the intersection of South Meridian Road and Lincoln Highway. The land use permit is expected to be submitted at the end of this year, with construction scheduled to begin in 2027.

According to the Great Plains Institute, one megawatt of solar-powered collectors requires between 7 and 10 acres of land in Illinois. For you geniuses with your calculators, this project will require 1,050 to 1,500 acres for the solar collectors alone. Battery storage will require between 0.5 and 1.5 acres per megawatt, which translates to an additional 75 to 225 acres, depending on the battery type. Therefore, the estimated land requirement for this project ranges from a minimum of 1,125 to 1,725 acres.

The average expected life of a solar farm is approximately 25 years. Typically, the developer of a solar farm leases the land for a specified period, as outlined in the lease agreement. The lease is similar to a rental and is paid out periodically for the duration of the lease. The amount of money received by the landowner often exceeds the potential proceeds from crops grown on the land, making it attractive. Typically, it is agreed that the land be returned in a condition suitable for farming.

Although the financial benefits may appear appealing, there is a risk associated with leasing the land for such a project. The government heavily subsidizes the development of solar farms. The current administration is in the process of eliminating subsidies for wind power. It is expected that solar farms may also be on the chopping block.

Like wind power, solar power is intermittent, and according to the American Energy Alliance, it operates at about 25% of the time, requiring backup power from fossil fuels, nuclear sources, or expensive batteries. The total cost per kilowatt-hour from solar farms far exceeds that of alternative fossil fuel or nuclear-generated power, which is why solar farms have not been developed without subsidies.

According to the American Energy Alliance, the “solar industry is in dire straits without endless subsidies.” Solar projects get 30% tax credits, among other subsidies. If subsidies are reduced or eliminated, a bankruptcy could occur, which means no lease payment, and the landowner would have to pay to remove the solar collectors, battery storage, foundations, and framework prior to farming the land. It might be wise in a lease to have wording that stipulates the lessor will pay for returning the land to its original state after the useful life of the solar installation and perhaps even require that funds for restoration of the land be placed in escrow.

Landowners should also be aware of environmental concerns that have previously been reported. Newsweek reported “Thousands of Solar Panels in Texas Destroyed by Hailstorm” in 2024. As a result of this event, discussions arose regarding the toxic chemicals from the damaged collectors contaminating the soil, rendering the land unusable for farming. According to Riverhead Local News, dated Aug. 4, 2023, a headline read as follows: “After three fires this summer at commercial battery storage facilities in N.Y., Hochul creates working group for safety investigation.”

When the Ogle County Board receives the land use permit application, it will have little say as long as the project meets Illinois state requirements. In January 2023, Pritzker signed House Bill 4412, also known as Public Act 102-1123, into law, which essentially prevents counties in Illinois from passing bans or moratoriums on wind and solar energy projects.

Chuck Roberts is a freelance writer in Rochelle.