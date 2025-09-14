Kish College Foundation receives 3M grant for Nursing Textbook Initiative

The Kishwaukee College Foundation received a $5,000 grant from the 3M Site Hometown Donation program in support of the Foundation’s Nursing Textbook Initiative.

The Nursing Textbook Initiative provides funding to students in Kish’s Nursing program who have a higher cost for textbooks and class materials than other programs.

In spring 2025, Kish started its “All-In” tuition model, which includes all fees and textbook costs in the tuition price. To support the “All-In” tuition model without increasing costs for Nursing students, the Foundation covered the higher cost for fiscal 2026 and developed the Nursing Textbook Initiative for continued funding.

“The foundation is committed to ensuring our students have the resources they need to complete their educational and professional goals,” Courtney Walz, director of development, said. “We are thankful for 3M’s generosity to help kick off this initiative.”

Kishwaukee College’s Nursing program plays a vital role in training qualified professionals for the regional health care system. Kish graduates exceed National Council Licensure Exam-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) pass rates, and 95% of program graduates are employed as registered nurses within six months of program completion.

The 3M Site Hometown Donation program supports nonprofit organizations with more than $70.1 million in total giving.