Rochelle volleyball beats Oregon, Stillman Valley: Rochelle News Leader high school sports roundup

Rochelle's Audyn Kemp spikes the ball during the Hubs' match with North Boone on Sept. 9, 2025. (Photo provided by Marcy DeLille)

Girls Volleyball

Rochelle 2, Oregon 0 (25-11, 25-10): At Oregon, the Hubs earned a dominant road win behind seven kills and three blocks from Audyn Kemp.

Briel Metzger added five kills and one block, Jillian Bruns had six kills and nine digs, Meredith Bruns had 13 assists, three kills and eight digs and Jaydin Dicket added eight digs and eight assists.

Rochelle 2, Stillman Valley 0 (27-25, 25-23): At Stillman Valley on Sept. 3, Meredith Bruns led rallies in both sets to lead the Hubs to a two-set road win.

Bruns served 13 points and had seven assists and 10 digs, Audyn Kemp had six kills and three blocks and Jaydin Dickey added five kills and seven digs.

Lady Hub Invite: At Rochelle on Sept. 6, the Hubs picked up two wins and three losses at their eponymous invite.

Rochelle defeated Freeport 2-0 (25-17, 25-22) and Rockford Lutheran 2-0 (25-15, 25-15) and fell to Peotone 2-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-14), McHenry 2-1 (14-25, 25-22, 15-13) and Yorkville Christian 2-1 (15-25, 25-22, 15-11).

Rochelle 2, North Boone 0: At Rochelle on Sept. 9, the Hubs snagged a quick, two-set home win, 25-18, 25-20.

Jillian Bruns had six kills and five digs, Dickey added 11 assists and six digs and Meredith Bruns added five assists, five digs and a block.

Girls Tennis

Harlem 5, Rochelle 0: At Machesney Park on Aug. 25, the Hubs struggled on the road against Harlem.

Rockford Lutheran 3, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle on Aug. 26, the Hubs came up short despite singles wins from Merit Namaste-Rose (6-2, 6-1) and Addison Bingham (6-1, 6-2).

Rochelle 3, Belvidere 2: At Rochelle on Aug. 28, Singles wins from Namaste-Rose (6-1, 6-1) and Jaicee Ramos (6-1, 6-1) and a doubles victory from Abby Losoya and Vivian Novak (6-2, 6-2) led the Hubs to a home victory.

Sycamore 5, Rochelle 0: At Rochelle on Sept. 2, the Hubs were swept at home by the visiting Spartans.

Rochelle 3, Kaneland 2: At Maple Park on Sept. 9, Namaste-Rose (6-0, 6-0), Ramos (6-1, 6-1) and the No. 3 Doubles team of Bingham and Katie Toczylowski (7-6, 7-5) led the Hubs to a win on the road.



