Rochelle High School’s former director of bands to be inducted into ISU Band Hall of Fame

Terry Roderick, former director of bands and school administrator at Rochelle Township High School, will be inducted into the Illinois State University Band Hall of Fame on Oct. 11, 2025. Roderick is one of five individuals who will be honored as a member of this prestigious Hall of Fame award, all of whom have made major contributions as graduates of ISU.

The RTHS Band has won many awards at the ISU Marching Band Championship events, and the band grew to almost 200 members during Roderick’s leadership. This number included the musicians, flag corps, rifle corps, and honor guard, all of which earned special awards and recognition throughout Illinois.

Roderick led the band during his time at RTHS from 1970 through 1984, and went on to serve as principal of RTHS through 1995. Other achievements of the band were winning the Northern Illinois University Marching Band Championships many times, and even being selected to perform for the Chicago Bears games at Soldier Field several times.

When contacted, Roderick, commented, “While I am being honored with the Hall of Fame award, the credit goes to all of the RTHS Band students for their commitment to the band program, and loyalty to me, during my 14 years of leadership”.

Roderick, 82, and his wife, Dee, currently reside in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and will be attending the induction ceremony along with their two sons, Kip and Kent. Anyone wishing to send a congratulatory note to Mr. Roderick can do so by emailing him at t.roderick@me.com.

The induction ceremony will take place at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University on Oct. 11 during the marching band competition featuring many Illinois marching bands. Tickets for the event are $15 per person, and the public is invited to attend. The actual timing of the induction will take place around 6:30 p.m. after most of the bands have performed, and will be followed by the 400 member ISU Marching Band Performance on the field.