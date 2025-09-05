2nd installment of Ogle County property taxes due Sept. 12

The historic Ogle County Courthouse is located in the 100 block of S. Fifth and S. Fourth Streets in Oregon, Illinois. The building houses the offices of the County Clerk & Recorder, Zoning, and Treasurer. It is also is the location for Ogle County Board meetings. ( Earleen Hinton )

Ogle County Collector Tiffany O’Brien is reminding property owners that the second installment of their property tax bill is due Friday, Sept. 12.

Payment methods include cash, check (payable to Ogle County Collector) or credit card. In-person payments can be made at the Treasurer’s office located in the old Courthouse at 105 S. Fifth St. in Oregon or at any bank in Ogle County.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays. The mailing address is Ogle County Collector, Box 40, Oregon, IL 61061. Mailed payments must be postmarked by the due date to be considered timely. Late payments will incur a fee of 1.5% per month or part of a month after the due date.

Collector O’Brien’s office is also offering the option of online payments. You may get to this site by going to www.oglecountyil.gov and then selecting the Treasurer’s department. Choose the Online Tax Payments link and click the Pay Now button. Fill in the information as prompted. Be sure to receive a payment confirmation for your records. Please note that this service carries a fee; review the convenience fees prior to making a payment.