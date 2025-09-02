Anti- and pro-Trump signs displayed during ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ rally in downtown Oregon

Demonstrators both for and against President Donald Trump and his policies carried signs and flags at the "Workers Over Billionaires" rally in downtown Oregon on Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. The two-hour rally was held on two of the sidewalks surrounding the historic Ogle County Courthouse. (Earleen Hinton)

Critics and supporters of President Donald Trump met peacefully on the northeast corner of the Ogle County Courthouse Lawn for two hours on Labor Day to offer their opinions.

A “Workers Over Billionaires” rally organized nationwide to protest policies and executive orders by Trump and his administration drew an estimated 130 people critical of the President and about 10 supporting him.

Indivisible of Ogle County, the local chapter of the Indivisible Project network, a grassroots organization founded in 2016, also held rallies in April, May, June, July and August. Jan Buttron, of Chana, has been one of the organizers of the Oregon rallies.

The majority of participants on Monday again carried signs criticizing Trump’s policies and questioning recent executive orders they said threaten democracy.

A smaller group of Trump supporters also carried flags and signs supporting Trump. That effort was organized by Gary Schrimpsher of rural Oregon.

On Monday, Schrimpsher carried a large American flag with Trump’s likeness.

Buttron carried a sign stating “Fight the Trump Takeover” with ‘Trump’ crossed out with a red X.

Buttron and Schrimpsher and supporters of each camp demonstrated their views peacefully during the 2-hour event with a few animated discussions observed during the start of the rally.

Monday’s rally fell short of the largest rally in Oregon that occurred June 14 that drew about 500 people.

That rally was one of several thousand “No Kings” rallies held across the nation on the same day that Trump hosted a large military parade in Washington, D.C., in commemoration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday.

Buttron and Trump critics have accused Trump of violating constitutional rights and endangering democracy by trying to “consolidate all the powers to himself”.

On Monday, homemade signs criticized Trump’s tariffs, immigration policies, executive orders, ICE raids, and failure to release the Epstein files.

Some of the signs read: “Defend Our Constitution”; “Trump Has Polluted the Swamp”; “Workers Over Billionaires”; “Union Strong”; “Fight For Those Without Your Privilege”; “Human Rights For All”; “Just Say No to Fascisim”;“Protest is Patriotic”; “Justice for Epstein Victims”; and “Save Democracy”.

Buttron has said the signs reflect the concern and outrage many have over Trump’s recent actions that threaten “representative democracy”, such as the “dismantling of government services and programs and executive overreach”.

Trump supporters waved a large “ULTRA MAGA” flag while a large “TRUMP Make America Great Again” sign was placed on the corner of state Route 64 and state Route 2.