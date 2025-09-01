Tribute Band Battle: CCR knocks Eagles out of Mt. Morris Jamboree top spot

An estimated crowd of 2,500 turned out to listen to Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater tribute band, on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Mt. Morris. Concert-goers used their cell phone flashlights during the song "Long As I Can See the Light." (Earleen Hinton)

Move over, Eagles – CCR has the top spot now.

Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, closed out the 2025 Jamboree Music Series in Mt. Morris in record-breaking style Friday, Aug.29.

“We have 2,500 tonight and that is a new all-time record,” said Larry Ubben, Jamboree organizer, grinning ear-to-ear as the band played its final set during the two-hour, free concert.

The four-member band had the large crowd rockin’ as they cranked out popular tunes accompanied by guitar solos and spot-on vocals at the Warren Reckmeyer Bandshell.

Chairs filled the lawn circling the bandshell, with some concert-goers securing their viewing spots hours before the music began at 7 p.m.

A member of Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater tribute band, plays a guitar solo during the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, held the attendance record for one week, bringing in 2,200 on Aug. 22.

Fortunate Sons topped that mark with chairs stretching across South Wesley Avenue, east of the bandshell, which is closed for traffic during the concerts.

The dance area directly in front of the bandshell was filled with concert-goers moving to the music as temperatures dipped in the mid-60s and the band cranked out fan favorites.

Other attendance totals for this year included 1,400 set by Rocks Off, a Rolling Stones tribute band; Brass from the Past, playing a selection of Motown, soul and rock tunes, 1,350; and the Chicago Tribute Anthology, a tribute band for the iconic band Chicago, 1,200.

The Mt. Morris Fire Protection District summed up the 2025 concert series with this post on social media: “Couldn’t have asked for a better night to close out the 2025 season of the Mt. Morris Jamboree. The Fortunate Sons brought in a record-smashing crowd of over 2,500 tonight. We are honored to serve our community and think events like this show what a hidden gem it is.

“Thank you to all who safely visited our community, and a special thank you to Larry Ubben for all his hard work to bring his dream of Mt. Morris as a musical destination to fruition.”