Explore diverse farms during the annual Ogle County Farm Stroll set for Oct. 12

American Guinea Hogs will greet you Oct. 10 at the 12-acre homestead, Happily Homegrown. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension)

The University of Illinois Extension on Sunday, Oct. 12, will host the annual Ogle County Farm Stroll, a self-guided driving tour of highly diversified family farms open to the public on one big day.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be farm tours, demonstrations, and fresh local food samplings and sales. Satisfy your local food craving and curiosity. Please dress according to the weather; it will take place rain or shine.

More farms have been added this year, so be sure to start the day early if you plan to visit them all. The farms participating in this year’s stroll are Barnhart’s Stone Corner, BerryView Orchard, Dietrich Ranch, Happily Homegrown, Hinrichs Farm, Hough’s Maple Lane Farm, Jen’s Sunshine Farm, Orion Organics, Ponto Ranch, and Triple Creek Bison.

See farm-raised cows, Nigerian Dwarf goats, corn shelling and grinding, rope making, organic fruits and vegetables, pigs, an apiary, homemade goodness, and more. One of the farms is full of antique farm equipment and farming history.

How does the stroll work? Choose which farms you want to see and create your route using the map and brochure. This is a free event, but bring cash to stock up on local, farm-fresh products.

Contact the Ogle County Extension Office at 815-732-2191 with any additional questions or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program.