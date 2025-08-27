Woman calls for compassion for families of 2 men who died in June 14 shooting in Polo

Trish Bolen speaks to the Polo School Board during the publc comment portion of the board's Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 meeting. (Earleen Hinton)

A woman who knew one of two men shot and killed at a Polo home in June made a public plea at the Polo School Board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 20, asking for “grace and forgiveness” for the 19-year-old who police say shot a 29-year-old man before taking his own life.

Joshua M. Conway, 19, of rural Polo and Michael C. Gul, 29, of Wauconda were found dead on the third floor of a Polo teacher’s home in the 500 block of West Mason Street late Saturday night, June 14.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said the Polo Police Department and Ogle County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home at 11:58 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting with one adult male victim and at least one adult woman held at gunpoint by another man inside the residence.

On June 16, law enforcement identified Conway, a 2024 graduate of Polo High School, as the male with the handgun. Law enforcement officials have said the investigation into the deaths is continuing.

“I am just basically asking people for grace and forgiveness for Josh and his family,” said the woman, a relative of Conway, after speaking during the public comment period of the meeting Wednesday.

She urged compassion for the families of both men and said some family members have been harassed on social media sites.

“His [Gul] family lost someone, too. His children don’t have a father now. People need to have compassion for him, too,” she said. “Hopefully, this can shine some light on mental illness.”

The August meeting was the first school board meeting following the board’s June 18 meeting, when about 125 people attended.

VanVickle said the female was able to flee the residence with other members of the household.

He said when members of the Ogle County Emergency Response Team and the Northwest Critical Incident Response Team entered the residence they found Conway dead on the third floor of the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Gul, a 2014 graduate of Prophetstown High School, also was found dead on the third floor.

At the June 18 Polo School Board meeting, several people – including family and friends of Conway – gave emotional statements to the board alleging misconduct by a female high school teacher.

“How was it handled?” Conway’s sister asked. “It wasn’t. Josh was a victim of something that never should have happened.”

Some friends of Conway accused school officials of not acting on the “many” accusations and “shoving them under the rug,” arguing the teacher should be investigated.

Others expressed sorrow for both families, noting the impact on the Polo community and other high school students.

Polo School Board President Matt Mekeel read a prepared statement to Conway’s family and the crowd stating the board’s thoughts and prayers were with the family following the tragic events

“I am confident that you, as well as everyone within the community, understands and respects that the board does not discuss internal personnel matters in an open forum,” Mekeel said. “It is also our goal to hold our teachers to high standards and appropriate professional interaction with students. When information is brought to the district’s attention, it is our goal to ensure appropriate investigation occurs of all credible concerns. The board does not take such matters lightly, so if you have specific factual information that would assist in any investigation, please provide it to our legal counsel and law enforcement.

“Beyond that, we are unable to comment further as we understand an open law enforcement investigation remains pending.”

At the Aug. 20 meeting, Trish Bolen told the school board that citizens are watching how the board responds to the tragedy.

“We’re paying attention,” Bolen said. “Where’s your accountability? I’m really disgusted by some of your actions...sweeping this under the rug. You’d better find a way to fix it.”

VanVickle has said the investigation is ongoing, and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said his office would review all materials once the police investigation is complete.

While attending Polo High School, Conway engaged in athletic and academic pursuits. He had finished his first year as a student at Louisiana State University, where he made the dean’s list.

Gul earned a degree in sports management from Rockford University in 2019 and served as clubhouse site director and camp supervisor at the Buffalo Grove Park District.

Personnel

After the public comment period and following action on other agenda items, the board entered into an executive session (closed to the public) to discuss personnel issues.

Here are the personnel items and the actions taken by the board: