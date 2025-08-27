Oregon’s Dr. Jeffrey Cates honored with Research Emeritus Award

The national chiropractic scientific commission for the Clinical Compass recognized Dr. Jeffrey Cates’ contributions to scientific literature and research. He has served on the Scientific Commission of the Clinical Compass for decades. (Photo provided by Jeffrey Cates)

The national chiropractic scientific commission for the Clinical Compass recognized Dr. Jeffrey Cates’ contributions to scientific literature and research. He has served on the commission for decades.

The purpose of the commission is to advise the chiropractic profession on issues related to identifying, interpreting and compiling the scientific evidence associated with chiropractic care and to collaborate on the development, publication, dissemination, and utilization of guidelines and care pathways for the United States.

The commission awarded Cates’ the lifetime Research Emeritus Award for his commitment and dedication to the profession and the health of the public.

Cates has worked with the Council on Chiropractic Guidelines and Practice Parameters/Clinical Compass for several decades and has published works that include several guidelines and medical journal articles on quality assurance and standards of care in healthcare.

He maintains a private practice of chiropractic orthopedics in Oregon.