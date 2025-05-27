First Fridays at Oregon VFW on June 6

Claw hammer banjo player and sometime upright bass player Michael Mott was awarded a plaque at the last First Fridays show, in honor of his performances of authentic old-time folk music. (Photo provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – The First Fridays Open Mic will present its monthly show at the Oregon VFW at 6:30 p.m., Friday, June 6.

“This indoor event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, event organizer.

Admission is free; free-will donations are accepted.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” said Harp.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m. on Fridays.