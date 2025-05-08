Feedback sought on regional transportation plans  

An open house about transportation plans in Northern Illinois will be offered in Byron on Tuesday, May 13. (Image provided by R! Planning Council)

ROCKFORD – Byron will host one of the open houses offered by the Region 1 Planning Council (R1) to get public feedback on three of principal transportation planning documents.

The open houses are designed to seek feedback on the Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP), Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), and Human Services Transportation Plan (HSTP).

The Ogle County open house is 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, May 13 at Byron City Hall, 232 W. 2nd St., Byron

Other open houses in the region are:

Winnebago County: 10 a.m. -12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., Thursday, May 8, Region 1 Planning Office, 127 N Wyman St., Rockford

Boone County: 4-6 p.m., Monday, May 19, Boone County Administration Building, 1212 Logan Ave., Ste. 102, Belvidere

Members of the public can also view the plans and give feedback on these plans through Engage R1, R1’s online public engagement page at the following links:

· MTP: https://engager1.mysocialpinpoint.com/metropolitan-transportation-plan-mtp

· HSTP: https://engager1.mysocialpinpoint.com/2025-coordinated-human-services-transportation-plan

· TIP: https://engager1.mysocialpinpoint.com/transportation-improvement-program-tip

“Public input is essential to building a transportation system that truly reflects the needs and priorities of our community,” said Tim Verbeke, R1 Transportation Principal. “Whether it’s long-range planning through the MTP, near-term projects in the TIP, or improving access and mobility through the HSTP, every voice matters. The open house is an opportunity for residents to learn, ask questions, and directly shape the future of transportation in our region.”

Participants will be able to speak with planners about plan details, ask questions, review full plan drafts, and leave comments to be considered for incorporation in each plan’s final draft.

These plans are required by the U.S. Department of Transportation to allocate funding for major metropolitan areas. Public engagement has been consolidated to make more efficient use of the public’s time. The plans are:

Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) – long-range transportation plan that identifies needs, strategies, and projects to be addressed over the next 25 years.

Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) – lists regionally significant projects to be completed over the next 4 years.

Human Services Transportation Plan (HSTP) – identifies gaps in public transit services affecting seniors, individuals with disabilities, and low-income individuals.

ABOUT R1 – Region 1 Planning Council is a special-purpose, regional government agency providing cross-jurisdictional, government-to-government collaborative planning for Northern Illinois. The regional planning model provides an efficient means to promoting a well-informed, comprehensive dialogue that holistically addresses regional issues by fulfilling the needs of government entities for long-range planning, securing funding, and analyzing and providing data in support of regional projects and initiatives.