Vivian Broach (left) and Acacia Ryan of Mt. Morris, race across the lawn to gather Easter eggs during the 2024 Mt. Morris Moose Lodge's annual Easter egg hunt. This year's event is 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 19. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – The Mt. Morris Moose lodge will host “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, April 19 at the lodge, 101 Moose Drive.

The free breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy. Freewill donations are welcomed.

The Lodge’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call 815-734-4161.