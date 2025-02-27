Annual meeting for PAG is March 13

Emblem for the Performing Arts Guild of Mount Morris. (Shaw Local File Photo)

MT. MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, at the Allure of Pinecrest Grove Community Center.

This event is an evening of food, fun and fellowship along with a preview of the upcoming season.

The cost is $40 to become a PAG member which covers attendance for you and a guest at the annual meeting and includes one show ticket for the 2025 season.

You can join and pay your membership fee at the meeting.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Karen by Feb. 29 at Karen2024@performingartsguild.com to make your reservations.

“Remember….It Isn’t Work…It’s Play! Come PLAY in community theater,” said Pam Ballard, for PAG.