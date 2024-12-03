The Christmas Angel tree was on display Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024 in the lobby at Solutions Bank in Forreston. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – The Forreston Lions Club’s annual Christmas Angel Project is underway at Solutions Bank.

To participate, select an angel from the tree and buy a $20 gift for the child listed on the angel. Return the wrapped gift with the angel attached to the bank no later than Tuesday, Dec 10.

The Lions Club also will deliver food baskets Saturday, Dec. 14.

Anyone who knows someone who could use a food basket is asked to call Lion Larry Dikkers at 815-266-1856 or Lion Randy Ludwig at 815-238-2700.

Forreston Grade School will also be collecting canned goods for the food boxes.