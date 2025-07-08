Charles Walgreen to be topic of July 12 presentation in Oregon

The Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques, and Americana (CMAAA) is located on the southwest corner of Franklin Street and N. Fourth Street (Illinois 2) in downtown Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – Dixon speaker and historian Tom Wadsworth is coming to Oregon to present his research into Charles R. Walgreen and his connections to Dixon at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 12.

The one-hour program includes more than 100 rare photos and PowerPoint slides.

Walgreen started his drug store career in Dixon in 1891. By his death in 1939, he had built an empire of almost 500 stores throughout the nation. Wadsworth’s presentation focuses on Walgreen’s connections to Dixon and our rural area of northern Illinois.

Wadsworth, who has a national reputation as an engaging speaker, writer, and voice-over artist, was the morning anchor on WSDR radio in Sterling in the 1980s. His career includes 10 years in ministry, 10 years in radio, and 30 years in corporate communications.

Now retired and living in Dixon, he holds two master’s degrees and a PhD.

This event is free and open to the public. Please register online at www.cmaaa.org/events.html.

For more information, call 815-595-5810 or email info@cmaaa.org.

The CMAAA mission is to present Art, Antiques, Americana and history through permanent and rotating exhibits, workshops, music, theater and more. Additional information can be found on the website, www.cmaaa.org and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ColiseumMuseum/