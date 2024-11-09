Electronic recycling in Oregon on Nov. 15

Televisions, microwaves, and computer towers were some of the items collected during the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department's electronic recycling event. The next event is Friday, Nov. 15. A free permit is required prior to the collection day. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – A residential electronics recycling event and food drive is being offered from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 909 Pines Road in Oregon by the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department.

This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance of the event. To obtain a free permit call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov and provide your name, address, phone number and email address by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Accepted items include all residential televisions and computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD/VCR’s, cable/satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD/DVD’s, and CFL bulbs.

Microwave ovens accepted for $5 per unit. Cash or check accepted.

There is limit of seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per county household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials not accepted at these events. Business or institutional electronics are accepted by the OCSWMD via a separate program.

Call 815-732-4020 for more information and pricing for business electronic recycling, and to make an appointment for drop off of the materials to be recycled.

Also, in conjunction with this event, a food drive is being hosted. All donations will be distributed by OCSWMD to local food pantries across Ogle County.

Items accepted include non-expired can goods and jars of food, boxed food items, as well as household essentials such as sealed toothpaste, soap, cleaning supplies, laundry supplies, paper towels and toilet paper.