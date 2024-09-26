Trunk or Treat has a new date, place this year in Mt. Morris.

The Mt. Morris Evangelical Free Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 13. (File photo)

MT. MORRIS – The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris is partnering with the Fall Family Festival and will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13 on the village square.

As always, the event will include candy, decorated trunks, and fun for kids and their families.

Previously the church held its Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31 at the church parking lot.

The Fall Family Festival is sponsored by the Let Freedom Ring Committee and will feature a craft show, penny carnival, costume parade, pumpkin carving contest, and concessions.

The Evangelical Free Church is located at 102 S. Seminary Ave., Mt. Morris.

Worship services are held each Sunday at 10 a.m. preceded by Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. Child care is available for children younger than 4 years old.