New books purchased for every Oregon first grader thanks to Mt. Morris library foundation

Oregon Community Unit School District first grade teachers receive checks from the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation to buy books for first grade students this year. Pictured, left to right, are: Foundation member Sandra Stengel, teachers Olivia Phalen, Dawn Merrill, Erica Cann, Foundation President Julie Robinson, teacher Gretchen Nelson, Foundation member Paula Diehl, and teacher Kenzie Dusing. (Photo provided by Sandra Stengel)

MT. MORRIS – Oregon School District first-grade teachers Dawn Merrill, Olivia Phalen, Gretchen Nelson, Erica Cann, and Kenzie Dusing received checks from the Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation on Aug 27 that will enable every first-grade student in the Oregon public school district to receive a new book every month this school year.

The teachers, with a combined teaching experience of 75 years, were enthusiastic and grateful for the funds. One teacher said that while computers are integral to teaching real books are important.

“This is great because there are a lot of kids who don’t get real books at home,” said Phalen.

Merrill also said she appreciates the program’s legacy. “A child told me, ‘You gave this to my brother!,’” Merrill said.

The Mt. Morris Community Library is currently displaying pictures and thank you notes from students who have received free books through the 9x9x9 program.

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation has funded the 9x9x9 Program since the 2018/2019 school year. Originally, for $9 per child, one book per month was purchased for nine months, i.e., nine books during the school year. Although the cost of books has increased since the 9x9x9 Program began, the Foundation remains committed to providing free books to all first graders.

The Mt. Morris Community Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports the Mt. Morris Community Library through funding, by matching every memorial gift given to the library, and by supporting the library’s services and programs.

The Foundation also gives away books to kids who visit Santa during the Mt Morris Christmas on the Square event. Donations are welcome, and anyone can become an annual member of the Foundation for $25/yr. or purchase a lifetime membership for $100.

Those funds are invested and used to support the library. More information is available at the Mt. Morris Community Library, the MMCLF page at www.mtmorris-il.org, or by messaging the library on social media.