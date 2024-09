Julie Sanders and her pups Havek and Rukus came dressed as escaped convicts while Evynn and Brady Sanders, ages 3 and 6, were dressed as SWAT members at the 2023 Polo Student Council's Doggy Dash. This year's event is Saturday, Sept. 7 at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

POLO – Get your pup and get ready to run and have some fun at Polo High School’s Student Council’s 3rd Annual Doggy Dash, Saturday, Sept. 7 at the high school.

Packet pick up is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. followed by the costume contest at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K or 1 Mile Fun Run at 9 a.m.

The registration fee is $25 with all proceeds benefiting a local animal shelter.

For more information, email: ejoines@poloschools.net or mwolber@poloschools.net