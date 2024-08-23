Polo chili cook-off, block party set for Sept. 28

Susan Cavanaugh, right, of Polo, talks to Laura and Jim Vock, of Bloomington, during Polo's chili cook-off on Sept. 30, 2023. The cook-off was held in the city-owned lot next to the Shell station; it was the first time the event had taken place since 2019. (Alexa Zoellner)

POLO — An enthusiastically expanded version of the Polo chili cook-off is set to return next month.

“We’re moving that direction of a fall fest, so we’re trying to get people to come out,” co-organizer Becky Davis said. “I’m talking to the local businesses just to let them know so that they can also come out and take advantage of, hopefully, a big group of people coming to Polo.”

The Polo Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off and Block Party is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 100 block of West Mason Street, Polo.

As of Monday, Aug. 19, they had five teams registered to make chili and 15 vendors confirmed, Davis said. Along with chili tasting, there will be a live deejay, 50-50 raffle and crafters and vendors.

This will be the first year the event is held on West Mason Street. Previously, it took place in the city-owned lot next to the Shell gas station on South Division Avenue.

Because of the number of vendors and teams entered, there no longer is enough room at the lot for the event to safely occur, Davis said. Last year, when more than 200 people attended, people were parking on Division Avenue and walking across the street, she said.

Parking on Division Avenue – the name for state Route 26 in city limits – is prohibited by city law.

The Polo chili cook-off was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attempts to revive it in 2021 and 2022 drew only two or three entries, and so it was canceled those years.

Amanda Shuman, of Polo, serves up a bowl of pumpkin chili during Polo's chili cook-off on Sept. 30, 2023. The cook-off was held in the city-owned lot next to the Shell station; it was the first time the event has taken place since 2019. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

It almost did not occur in 2023, but then-Chamber Vice President Tammy Merdian convinced the board to give it one more go under Davis and co-organizer Jodi Boelens.

Davis and Boelens had about five weeks to plan the 2023 chili cook-off.

They had six teams enter a total of nine chilis, and some of the teams sold out of chili within an hour and a half, Davis said.

“The Chamber, before I joined, had reached out and asked me if I was willing to revamp it and I was like, ‘OK, because I think it’s going to be fun,’ but then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. What did I just volunteer myself for?’” Davis said. “But it turned out so good. Everybody was in a good mood and we had the blood drive and it was just such a good day. I was so excited about how it turned out.”

The deadline to register to participate in the chili cook-off is Sept. 19. Entry packets are available at Polo City Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo. The fee is $35 per team for up to two chilis; each additional chili costs another $10.

For more information on registering, visit PoloChamber.org.