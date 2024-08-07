Encore! U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition opens Aug. 9 in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS – The ninth annual U.S. National Straw Sculpting Competition opens with five new straw sculptures at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, on the historic Mt. Morris Campus.

“Fine Art in Straw” sculptors this year include Danica and Mark Rogers, Chris and Cecilia Mann, Steve Lentz, Doreen Hartman, and new sculptor Jenna Springer. These new sculptures and a selection from previous years will be on display for all to enjoy each day through Aug. 25.

Oscar the Grouch was one of four straw sculptures on display in Mt. Morris in August 2023. Oscar was created by Danica and Mark Rogers of Rochelle. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Opening weekend incudes live evening music on the historic bandshell stage. On Aug. 9, the Mt. Morris Jamboree features Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band. The three Saturdays during the Straw Sculpting Competition also offer live music on the bandshell stage presented by Encore! Mt. Morris: Saturday, Aug. 10, Jeff Elbel + Ping performing roots rock and roll; Aug. 17, The Jodi Beach Quartet presenting timeless tunes from the 1930s to today; and Aug. 24, Dirty Fishnet Stockings, which performs rockabilly.

Concessions at each show start at 6 p.m. with the concert at 7 p.m.

August in the Encore! Old Sandstone Gallery features a new juried fine art show. The gallery, on the Mt. Morris Campus next to the bandshell, will be open from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and during special events.

“Mark your calendar for StrawFest weekend, starting Aug. 23, with Friday Night Jamboree presenting The Jimmys from 7 to 9 p.m.,” event organizer Jeff Bold said. “Saturday, Aug. 24, will include food trucks, blacksmith demos, round straw bale races in the street, straw-sculpting awards and more to be announced. The Old Sandstone Gallery and Mt. Morris Historical Museum also will be open.”

He said there will be pop-up live music on the Straw Jam stage next to the straw sculptures Saturdays and Sundays all three weekends.

Visit StrawUSA.com for the latest schedule and follow Encore Mt. Morris on Facebook for additional information. All events are free and open to the public. Encore! Mt. Morris is a cultural initiative of the Mt. Morris Economic Development Corp. Learn more at EncoreMtMorris.com.