Let Freedom Ring fireworks a real blast for spectators

Spectators watch as a heart forms in one of the fireworks at Let Freedom Ring in Mt. Morris on Thursday, July 4, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

MT. MORRIS – They came with lawn chairs, strollers, and even a baby crib to watch the fireworks show at the Let Freedom Ring celebration on July 4.

The popular event, held on the southwest corner of the village, drew its usual large crowd who set up their “fireworks watching camps” on the former athletic fields of the Mt. Morris High School.

Some watched from Mounder Park, across from the school, while others watched from their yards or from their vehicles as they parked along surrounding roads.

Owen Russell, 7, of Florida, was waiting with his family on the old football field when nearby spectators asked him if he wanted a sparkler to join in the fun. Owen quickly agreed and the sparkler show was on.

The Russell family was visiting family in Mt. Morris and the fireworks were one of their items on their “have to do” list.

Nearby, Evelyn Whalen, 2, of Oregon, sported three necklaces of glow-in-the-dark rings as she waited for the fireworks to begin.

Other pre-fireworks activities included a pick-up football game on the old baseball infield, volleyball digs and spikes on the football field, and of course, the patriotic band concert by the Kable Band.