Free concerts: Wild Ones on June 14; Fenderskirts on June 21

The Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform on Friday, June 21 as part of the Jamboree Concert Series in Mt. Morris. (Photo supplied by Larry Ubben)

MOUNT MORRIS – Chicago entertainers, Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones will perform from 7-9 p.m., Friday June 14, at the Jamboree Music Series.

The Wild Ones band was formed in 2000 by veteran Vocalist Rick Lindy, after a five year stretch as the lead singer for Big Guitars from Memphis.

The band has been performing Rock and Roll hits of the 1950′s, 60′s and 70′s as well as Surf, Rock-a-billy and original songs far and wide ever since.

“Many people in the area are well acquainted with Rick and the Band from their many years of appearing at the White Pines Lodge, and since he won’t be there this year we’re very happy to be bringing him to our historic campus for a two-hour free concert,” said Jamboree organizer Larry Ubben.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Mt. Morris Public Library, serving Italian sausages and hot dogs. Bill’s Famous Lemonade stand will be there as well, all starting at 6 p.m. Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus too, from 5 - 8 p.m.

June 21 - Rockin’ Fenderskirts

Chicago based Classic Rock & Roll Band, the Rockin’ Fenderskirts return to the bandshell for the third show of the Mt. Morris Jamboree, from 7-9 p.m. June 21.

“Put on your Blue Suede Shoes and Rock Around the Clock to your favorite Rock and Roll oldies. That’ll Be The Day The Rockin’ Fenderskirts come to town. Great Balls of Fire! There’ll be a Whole lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On. You’ll dance, you’ll sing, you’ll laugh. You’ll get All Shook up. Who knows, you might even Twist and Shout! They’ll be Dancin’ in the Streets and all around the Campus, so don’t miss this lively and dynamic show!,” said Ubben.

Concessions for the evening will be provided by the Let Freedom Ring Committee, who will be serving sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, soda, water and root beer floats. Bill’s Famous Lemonade will be there, and the Center often offers popcorn, too. All starting at 6 p.m.

Ewe and Me Acres will have a fresh produce stand with a variety of fruits, vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies and dog treats on the Campus along with other craft and plant vendors as well, from 5-8 p.m.

“On either side of the BandShell The Student Art Show continues in the Sandstone Encore Art Gallery, and the new location of the Mt. Morris Historical Museum in the newly renovated College Hall will be open during the concert,” Ubben said. “Please bring a blanket or chair, or enjoy the new benches and join the fun on our beautiful, historic campus in the center of Mt. Morris, two blocks south of Rt. 64 on Wesley Avenue and enjoy the free concerts.”