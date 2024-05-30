Family, friends of Chana teacher ready to hit the trail at June 8 benefit

Maggie (Rosko) Meyer holds Amos after one of the races she competed in. The Infinity Run is held as a fundraiser for the Maggie & Amos Foundation in their memorry.

CHANA — Participants at this year’s Infinity Event, held in memory of Maggie and Amos (Rosko) Meyer will be running, walking, eating and having plain old fun at a new location.

The popular event is Saturday, June 8, at the Rochelle Wildlife Conservation Club, located east of Chana, at 3501 S. Sweeney Road. Previous Infinity Runs had been held in Chana, next to the Chana Education Center, where Maggie was a teacher.

Hosted by The Maggie & Amos Foundation, this year’s event includes live music, a corn hole bags tournament, live and silent auctions, free kids activities, a scavenger hunt, beer garden, and a trail run.

The Maggie & Amos Foundation was created in 2017 following the deaths of Maggie and Amos (Rosko) Meyer in October 2016.

“Maggie, a special education teacher at Chana Education Center, used her creativity and imaginative personality to engage students in out-of-the-box learning in her classroom. Students never knew quite what to expect coming to her classroom every day, but they did know they were loved and cared for in her classroom. Three-year-old Amos had the adventurous heart of his mom and was eager to join in on any spontaneous adventure with curiosity and enthusiasm,” said Lynn Kalnins, a coworker of Maggie’s and assistant principal.

Maggie, 31, died in a house fire on Oct. 19, 2016, in Byron, along with her 3-year-old son, Amos. Duane C. Meyer, Maggie’s ex-husband and Amos’ father, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. His case is pending in Ogle County court.

Shortly after the deaths, Maggie’s friends and coworkers formed The Maggie & Amos Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, to keep their memories alive and help other schools and agencies with youth-related projects.

Stephanie White, another coworker, said Maggie loved to run races. “Whether it was a 5K or a triathlon – she just ran,” White said at the 2023 event. “We want to keep happy memories of Maggie and Amos alive and seek all that was good about Maggie and Amos.”

Kalnins said the nonprofit foundation was founded to carry on the legacy of innovation that Maggie sparked in her classroom.

The foundation has funded over $48,000 in educator grants, library sponsorships and scholarships.

Schedule of Events

8 a.m.: Breakfast at the Club featuring biscuits and gravy, pancakes and sausage, or breakfast sandwich

10 a.m.: Corn hole bags tournament registration with 11 a.m. official start time

11 a.m.: RWCC serving up grilled favorites, free bounce houses, free face painting by Ms. TwistyPants, silent auction, beer garden opens, dunk tank, and more

12:30-3:30 p.m.: Live music by The Killer B’s

1 p.m.: Orb treasure scavenger hunt

4 p.m.: Trail run, family fun run and kids’ hill climb

5 p.m.: RWCC steak fry (Reservations should be made by calling 815-622-8940 by 5 p.m. Friday before the steak fry)

6 p.m.: Live auction

7-10 p.m.: Live music by Burn N’ Bush