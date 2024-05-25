Cardinals fall to East Dubuque in 1A sectional final

FORRESTON – East Dubuque scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Cardinals 4-3 and win the 1A Forreston Sectional on Saturday.
The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead going into the final inning.
Angel Reyes drove in the tying run for the Warriors with a double and then slid ahead of the tag at home plate to score the go-ahead run. He also struck out 16 Forreston batters en route to the win.
The Cardinals end the season at 24-9-1.
East Dubuque (25-7) moves on to the supersectional in Rockford on Monday.