Cardinals fall to East Dubuque in 1A sectional final

Forreston catcher Mikey Probst reaches to try and tag East Dubuque's Angel Reyes, but Reyes beats the throw to score the winning run in the championship game of the 1A Forrestion Sectional on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Forreston High School. East Dubuque scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Cardinals 4-3 and move on to the supersectional. (Earleen Hinton)

FORRESTON – East Dubuque scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Cardinals 4-3 and win the 1A Forreston Sectional on Saturday.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead going into the final inning.

Angel Reyes drove in the tying run for the Warriors with a double and then slid ahead of the tag at home plate to score the go-ahead run. He also struck out 16 Forreston batters en route to the win.

The Cardinals end the season at 24-9-1.

East Dubuque (25-7) moves on to the supersectional in Rockford on Monday.