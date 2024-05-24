May 24, 2024
Eldena teenager identified as person killed Wednesday in crash north of Dixon

By Earleen Hinton
A teenager was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle accident on W. Henry Road, just east of the intersection with Lowell Park Road.

A teenager was killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on West Henry Road, just east of the intersection with Lowell Park Road. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — An Eldena teenager has been identified as the person killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on a rural gravel road six miles north of Dixon.

Kaysi Jane Schaeffer, 17, died in the crash, Ogle County Coroner Lou Finch confirmed Friday.

The crash occurred in the 7000 block of West Henry Road, just east of the intersection with Lowell Park Road, around 8:40 p.m., according to a news release from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial sheriff’s investigation indicated that Schaeffer’s vehicle was traveling west on West Henry Road toward Lowell Park Road when she lost control on the gravel road and entered the south ditch, where the vehicle overturned.

Schaeffer was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A juvenile passenger riding with Schaeffer was taken by paramedics to KSB Hospital for treatment after suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

Polo firefighters and EMS personnel and Mt. Morris firefighters assisted at the scene.

Schaeffer had just completed her junior year at Amboy High School. Her visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. Online condolences can be made at https://www.thejonesfh.com/

Earleen Hinton

Earleen creates content and oversees production of 8 community weeklies. She has worked for Shaw Newspapers since 1985.