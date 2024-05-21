Forreston’s Badertscher brings home medals in shot, discus

Forreston’s Sydni Badertscher fires the shot in the 1A Shot Put Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. She finished eighth in the event. (Alex T. Paschal)

CHARLESTON – Forreston’s Syndi Baderstscher brought home two medals from the girls 1A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University on May 18 along with two Cardinals’ relay teams.

Badertscher, a senior finished eighth in the shot put with a toss of 36′ 11.5″. She took ninth in the discus with a 111′8″ throw.

The Cardinals’ 4x100 relay, of Elsa Monaco, Bree Schneiderman, Letrese Buisker, and Autumn Pritchard also finished ninth with a time 51.47.

The foursome finished seventh in the 4x200 relay in 1:48.68.

Other Forreston and Oregon athletes competing in the prelims, but not medaling were:

• 100 meters, 15. Bree Schneiderman, Forreston, 12.77

• 200 meters, 10. Bree Schneiderman, Forreston, 26.20

• 800 meters, 29. Lorelai Dannhorn, Oregon, 2:39.24

• 100 hurdles, 24. Rylie Robertson, Oregon, 17.2

• 300 hurdles, 17. Letrese Buisker, Forreston, 49.53

• 4x100 relay, Oregon, Rylie Robertson, Lexi Ebert, Grace Tremble, Miranda Ciesiel, 51.44

• 4x200 relay, Oregon, Lexi Ebert, Miranda Ciesiel, Daleanah Koertner, Grace Tremble, 1:50.82

• High jump, Grace Tremble, Oregon, 4′11″

Here are how other area competitors fared:

West Carroll junior Emma Randecker ran the best times of her life to win a state title and grab two other top-four finishes the 1A sprints. She won the 100 meters, was runner-up in the 200 and took fourth in the 400 Saturday at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium.

Randecker won the 100 in 12.11, took second in the 200 (24.51) and fourth in the 400 (57.55), which all were the best times of her career.

Erie-Prophetstown senior Kennedy Buck took second in the Class 1A shot put. Buck unleashed her career-best throw by nearly 2 feet to jump from ninth to second with an effort of 11.93 (39-1 3/4).

Fulton took fourth in the Class 1A 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Paige Cramer, Brooklyn Thoms, Haley Smither and Miraya Pessman finished in 49.40 in the 4x100. Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Pessman went 1:45.83 in the 4x200 and the Steamers’ Emery Wherry took eighth in the 100 high hurdles in 16.99.